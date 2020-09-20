Foreigners planning to enter Sabah and cause trouble during polling, says state police chief

Police have received intelligence that certain elements from a neighbouring are planning to enter Sabah in big numbers to create trouble during polling. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 20 — Police have received intelligence that certain elements from a neighbouring country are planning to enter Sabah in big numbers to create trouble during polling on Saturday, said Sabah police commissioner Datuk Hazani Ghazali.

“In conjunction with the Sabah state election, we have received information that immigrants from a neighbouring country will come to Sabah in big numbers to create disturbance.

“We have to thwart this so that the polls can proceed smoothly and public order and security can be maintained,” he told a press conference at the Sabah police headquarters here today.

When asked by reporters, he declined to disclose the source of the information, the number of potential troublemakers and the kind of disturbance planned by them.

“(They are) from a neighbouring country; no need to be specific,” he said. — Bernama