Transport minister: Allegations on unlicensed e-hailing drivers to be investigated

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong says authorities will investigate claims that some drivers were offering e-hailing service without having the Public Service Vehicle licence. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SANDAKAN, Sept 19 ― The authorities will investigate claims that some drivers were offering e-hailing service without having the Public Service Vehicle (PSV) licence, said Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong.

He said the appropriate action would be taken if the allegations were found to be true.

This move is necessary to protect the welfare of licensed e-hailing drivers and ensure the safety of passengers, he said.

“I met with e-hailing drivers in Sandakan and among the problems they raised was competition from e-hailing service which allegedly allows easy registration of drivers via telephone apps and use of fake identity.

“If the allegations are true, I will direct the Road Transport Department and the Sabah Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board to conduct checks and the necessary follow-up actions,” he told reporters after meeting e-hailing drivers here last night.

Wee stressed that e-hailing drivers needed to take a vocational test to get the PSV licence before they could offer the service. ― Bernama