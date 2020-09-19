Deputy minister: Nine Terengganu cooperatives get aid to overcome Covid-19 impact

Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin speaks to reporters in Kuala Lumpur May 19, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

JERTEH, Sept 19 — Nine cooperatives in Terengganu today received assistance amounting to RM70,000 in total from the Cooperative Commission of Malaysia (SKM).

Deputy Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin said the aid was for the rehabilitation of cooperatives affected by the Covid-19 outbreak.

“The allocation is part from the RM525,000 approved for 65 cooperatives nationwide.

“The ministry has allocated RM1 million in the form of incentive programmes as well as marketing and rehabilitation support to benefit more than 80 cooperatives in the tourism and personal care sectors,” she said.

She was speaking to reporters after officiating the Terengganu Cooperatives Exploration programme and Launch of the Rehabilitation Programme in Kuala Besut here today.

The cooperatives which received aid between RM5,000 to RM10,000 were Koperasi Kakitangan Kerajaan dan Badan-badan Berkanun Terengganu Berhad (KOKANUN), Koperasi Kakitangan Kerajaan Terengganu (KOKITAB) and Koperasi Maktab Rendah Sains Mara Kuala Berang Berhad.

Six others are Koperasi Maktab Rendah Sains Mara Kuala Terengganu Berhad; Koperasi Pegawai dan Kakitangan Yayasan Islam Terengganu; Koperasi Warga Pendidik Terengganu Berhad; Koperasi Sekolah Menengah Imtiaz Yayasan Terengganu Kuala Terengganu Berhad; Koperasi Tenaga Muda Hulu Besut Berhad; and Koperasi Keluarga Haji Abdullah Besut Berhad. — Bernama