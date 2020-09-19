At meeting with Muslim missionaries, PM Muhyiddin urges against extremism to defend Islam

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin speaks during a meeting with several Islamic organisations organised by Yayasan Dakwah Islamiah Malaysia (Yadim) in Putrajaya September 19, 2020. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 19 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today reminded Muslims in the country not to be extremists in spreading their religion.

He said Malaysia is a multireligious, multiracial country and moderation should be practised to maintain national harmony.

“In our efforts to uphold and defend the sanctity of Islam and the purity of the faith of Muslims, I would like to remind us not to take extreme or overboard approaches that could cause anxiety among the multicultural society in our country.

“We must remember that Malaysia is a multicultural country that always emphasises simplicity and harmony in race and religion,” he said in his speech at a meeting with several Islamic organisations organised by Yayasan Dakwah Islamiah Malaysia (Yadim).

He added that the government will crack down on any form of extremism.

“The government will not compromise on any form of extremist practices that could threaten the country’s racial harmony, public order and national security.

“As it is practised in this country, firm action based on the law has been taken against those who spread extremist practices and ideologies regardless of religion,” Muhyiddin said.

The prime minister also said he has been asked to look into laws about the implementation of Islam in Malaysia by the religion’s activists concerned by western ideologies and thinking, which they view as a threat to the faith and morals of Muslims here.

“This includes the ideological influence of Western liberalism and secularism which does not see religion as something important in human life,” Muhyiddin said.

He said the Islamic activists were concerned that Western ideologies exalt freedom to individuals to the point it contravenes their religion’s laws.

“The influence of these ideologies have created various forms of movement at the international level and also in Malaysia, which calls for the implementation and enforcement of Islamic law to be reviewed.

“This includes movements that demand that part of Islamic law be repealed and practices that have clearly deviated from Islamic law such as LGBT and deviant teachings,” said Muhyiddin.

LGBT is a collective moniker for lesbians, gays, bisexuals and transsexuals. Malaysian laws criminalise sex against the order of nature, which includes anal and oral sex.