Transport minister says seeking senate endorsement to increase penalties against drunk, high drivers next week

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong speaks to reporters after the launch of an anti-drink driving campaign in Petaling Jaya September 18, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

PETALING JAYA, Sept 18 — Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong is hopeful that the government will soon be able to enforce heavier punishments against intoxicated drivers, including longer jail time, higher fines and suspension of their driving licences.

He said the Road Transport Act (Amendment) Bill 2020 that was passed in the Dewan Rakyat will be presented in the Dewan Negara next week.

“We have reviewed all the penalties including fines, imprisonment and suspension of driving licence.

“So that will be sufficient for it to serve as a deterrence to the people.

“Hopefully by next week we should be able to get the endorsement with Dewan Negara and immediately seek consent from the King and also to be gazetted soon,” Wee told reporters here today.

The Bill to include mandatory imprisonment and reduce the allowable blood alcohol limit was tabled in the lower house of Parliament in July.

The proposed changes also include stiffer penalties those caught riding modified bicycles, known colloquially as basikal lajak, due to the high accident rate.

Wee who officiated a public awareness campaign organised by Sin Chew Daily and Carlsberg Malaysia titled #celebrateresponsibly earlier, said the government’s focus now is to educate the public to drink responsibly and spur change.

“We have amended the Act, and now we want to focus on educating the public on the amendments.

“We are not taking away your rights, but once you drink, you don’t drive. Simple as that.

“The culture of ‘I drank a little bit only, I can still drive’ must be changed,” he added that the focus will include not only the children and youths, but also those who have left school — the adults.

According to Wee, the government is seeking to amend 13 provisions in the Road Transport Act, namely Sections 2, 41, 42, 43, 44, 45, 45(A) 45(B), 45(C), 45(G), 54, 88, and 112.

The amendment to Section 45 proposes fines up to RM5,000 for the first conviction; offenders found guilty a subsequent time can be fined double.

An offender who is convicted under Section 45 will also face jail time of up to two years for the first conviction and not more than five years for subsequent conviction.

The Bill also amends Sections 45B and 45C of the 1987 Act to increase the punishments and disqualification period for offences relating to failure to provide a specimen of breath, blood or urine for offences committed under section 44, 45, or 45A.

For those who do not cooperate with the police when asked to provide test specimens (alcohol or drugs) too are bound to face jail time (not less than two years for first conviction and second conviction not less than five years).

Section 45G of the 1987 Act has also been amended to lower the prescribed limit of alcohol content allowed in an individual.

The new prescribed limit is (a) 22 micrograms of alcohol in 100 ml of breath (previously 35 micrograms); (b) 50mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood (previously 80mg); and (c) 67mg of alcohol in 100ml of urine (previously 107mg).