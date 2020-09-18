Putra wants MACC’s ‘unconstitutional’ Mandarin language portal axed

Putra vice-president Mohd Khairul Azam Abdul Aziz says the MACC is required to use the national language for all official matters as stipulated in Article 152 of the Federal Constitution that is read together with Section 2 of the National Language Act 1963/67. — Picture by Yusot Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra) has slammed the just-launched Mandarin portal of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), saying it is unconstitutional, and therefore, must be shut down.

Its vice-president Mohd Khairul Azam Abdul Aziz said, as a government agency, the MACC is required to use the national language for all official matters as stipulated in Article 152 of the Federal Constitution that is read together with Section 2 of the National Language Act 1963/67.

In the same statement issued this evening, he added that introducing an official portal in a language other than Bahasa Melayu is unconstitutional and contrary to government policy.

“This move means the Chinese will fail to see why they must be able to understand, read or write the national language because they will always be given the option of using their mother tongue even for official government purposes.

“Without a doubt, this will contribute to the gap that exists between the races in Malaysia because language is a communication tool that contributes to national unity.

“Hence, Putra urges the MACC to shut its Chinese-language portal and prioritise Bahasa Melayu as the main language for any government matters as stated in the Federal Constitution,” he said in the statement.

Khairul Azam added that if allowed to continue, the portal would necessitate the creation of portals in other languages and dialects so that the hundreds of ethnic groups in Malaysia can understand the war against corruption.

“It is sad that after 63 years of Merdeka, some claim to be Malaysian yet they cannot understand a statement in the national language to such an extent that a special site must be created for them.

“Malaysians can no longer be given a choice of languages apart from the national language when it comes to official matters,” he said.

The MACC today launched its Mandarin portal to provide the Chinese community with information on corruption prevention and matters related to the commission.

The portal, launched by MACC deputy chief commissioner (Prevention) Datuk Seri Shamshun Baharin Mohd Jamil, can be accessed at https://www.sprm.gov.my/cn/.

“With this latest facility, it is hoped that it will further increase the confidence and knowledge of the Chinese community towards the MACC and the anti-corruption agenda, as well as disseminate the message of anti-corruption education,” the MACC said in a statement.