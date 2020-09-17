Ipoh restaurant owner in hot water for displaying Quranic verses to claim ‘halal’ status

IPOH, Sept 17 — A restaurant owner could face legal action after the premises belonging to him in Seri Manjung was detected displaying Quranic verses as a representation of being “halal”, leading to confusion among Muslims.

The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs’ Manjung Branch Office chief Wan Muhammad Badro Wan Mahmod said a team of four officers inspected the premises at 11am after receiving a complaint.

“Based on the inspection, the owner of the premises who is a local, has been operating for three years but he failed to show a certificate or confirmation from the state Islamic Religious Department which qualifies him to use the Quranic verses at the premises,” he said in a statement here, tonight.

Wan Muhammad Badro said the premises owner had been detained to have his statement recorded, and several items from the shop were seized for further investigation under Trade Description (Definition of Halal) Order 201.

Any individual found guilty of the offence could be fined not more than RM1 million or imprisoned for not more than three years, or both, he added. — Bernama