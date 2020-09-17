Four suspected Covid-19 cases among caught Indonesian illegal immigrants in Klang, say police

After the initial Covid-19 screening, the four were sent to the Sungai Buloh Hospital for further tests and the rest were held at the lockup of the Pandamaran Police Station in Klang. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SHAH ALAM, Sept 17 — Four of the 77 Indonesians arrested while trying to enter the country illegally on September 14 have been sent to hospital on suspicion of being Covid-19-positive, according to the police.

South Klang District Police chief ACP Shamsul Amar Ramli said today the 77 had attempted to sneak into the country through the waters off Klang.

After the initial Covid-19 screening, the four — three men and a woman aged between 25 and 47 — were sent to the Sungai Buloh Hospital for further tests and the rest were held at the lockup of the Pandamaran Police Station in Klang, he said in a statement.

Bernama reported last Tuesday that 77 Indonesians, including a skipper and three crew of the boat carrying them, were held in the waters off Pulau Ketam.

The Indonesians, aged between one and 58, are suspected to have come from Tanjung Balai in Indonesia. — Bernama