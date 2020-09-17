Cops: Body in a bag discovered in burning car in Melaka

A body stuffed in a black bag in a burning Honda Civic Ferio was discovered by firemen while they putting out the fire in front of a workshop in the Light Industrial Area in Kuala Ina, Pulau Sebang today.— Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

ALOR GAJAH, Sept 17 — A body stuffed in a black bag in a burning Honda Civic Ferio was discovered by firemen while they putting out the fire in front of a workshop in the Light Industrial Area in Kuala Ina, Pulau Sebang here, today.

Melaka Criminal Investigation Department chief ACP Mohd Nor Yhazid Idris said the unidentified body was found in the rear passenger seat of the car at about 7.25am today.

“The bag containing the body was found by firefighters from the Tampin Police Station after they inspected the vehicle before they reported the matter to the police,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the vehicle was reported to have broken down at the Ayer Keroh Bridge Rest and Service (R&R) area at about 4pm yesterday before a workshop owner and his employees towed the vehicle to his workshop.

He said the vehicle was later parked in front of the workshop and no repair work was done because the male driver of the vehicle, who is now a suspect, did not pay the tow fees.

Mohd Nor Yhazid said initial investigations found that the workshop worker knew about the black bag in the vehicle but did not suspect anything.

He said the victim’s remains were taken to Alor Gajah Hospital for a post-mortem and further investigations are still ongoing, including efforts to identify the victim. — Bernama