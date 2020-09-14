Amanah’s Husam Musa denies report claiming leaving party over spat with Mat Sabu

Datuk Husam Musa speaks to reporters outside the Yayasan Al-Bukhary in Kuala Lumpur February 29, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — Datuk Husam Musa has denied quitting Parti Amanah Negara and Pakatan Harapan (PH) as reported this morning by a news portal.

“Not correct,” he told Free Malaysia Today in response to an earlier news report by The Malaysian Insight, which cited anonymous sources claiming the resignation letter was sent to the Amanah leadership two weeks ago.

Free Malaysia Today did not report Husam elaborating on the issue.

Husam is Amanah vice-president and Kelantan PH chairman. He joined the party in 2016 after being sacked from PAS.

The Malaysian Insight had earlier cited unnamed sources claiming a spat between Husam and Amanah president Mohamad Sabu over the latter’s leadership direction, in particular the party’s ties with former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and PH’s prime minister-designate Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

According to The Malaysian Insight, Husam did not like Mohamad’s purported indecision regarding Amanah’s support for Dr Mahathir and Anwar.

One source was quoted saying Mohamad — better known as Mat Sabu — constantly wavered in supporting Dr Mahathir one moment and then swinging back to Anwar the next.

The Dr Mahathir-Anwar conflict over PH’s choice of prime ministership had previously put their allies in Amanah and DAP in a quandary, however, the latter two parties subsequently decided to throw their weight behind the PKR president.

The Malaysian Insight reported another unnamed source claiming that Husam was dissatisfied with Mohamad’s tendency to make decisions without consulting other Amanah leaders, preferring instead to lean on DAP.