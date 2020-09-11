Zahid says BN, PN and PBS agreed to forge solidarity in facing Sabah election as a team

BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi says parties have agreed to forge solidarity in facing the election as a team. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 11 ― Barisan Nasional (BN), Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) arrived at a consensus today to avoid fielding their candidates against one another in several constituencies in the Sabah state election, said BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The parties have agreed to forge solidarity in facing the election as a team, he said.

“The parties announced their candidates yesterday and it seems there are bound to be clashes among ourselves. This will be resolved as soon as possible,” he told reporters.

Earlier, Ahmad Zahid had attended a meeting of over 20 leaders from BN, PN and PBS with Prime Minister and Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin at a hotel here.

After the announcement of candidates by BN and PN yesterday, the media found out that the two coalitions had each named candidates for three constituencies, namely Paginatan, Tulid and Sook. ― Bernama