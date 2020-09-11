Covid-19 regains momentum as Malaysia adds another 182 new cases

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Malaysia has recorded 182 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 — Malaysia has recorded 182 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

This is the second time new daily cases have come close to 200 this week, after what had appeared to be a consistent recovery for Malaysia.

However, Dr Noor Hisham also disclosed that no new deaths were reported, keeping the death toll at 128.

Worryingly for the country, all but one of the 182 cases were local transmissions involving 90 Malaysians and 91 foreigners.

Of further concern is that 167 of these local transmissions occurred in Sabah that is about to face a state election, with nominations taking place tomorrow and voting on Septermber 26.

Another 14 were registered in Kedah and one in Selangor.

The surge in new cases meant the number of active and contagious Covid-19 cases were now 501.

Of these patients, nine were under intensive care including five on ventilators.