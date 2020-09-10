Clashes emerge in Bersatu, Umno and PBRS candidate lineup for Sabah polls

Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin, Datuk Jahid Jahim, Datuk Hajiji Mohd Noor, Datuk Yong Teck Lee, Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan dan Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan wave the Perikatan Nasional flag in Kota Kinabalu September 9, 2020. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 10 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia in Sabah announced it was contesting 29 seats today with three of its seats clashing with its Perikatan Nasional (PN) alliance.

Its state chief Datuk Hajiji Mohd Noor said he was not aware that the Paginatan, Sook and Tulid state seats, which he announced the party’s intention to contest, were earlier claimed by Umno (Paginatan) and Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (Sook and Tulid) respectively.

“We hadn’t heard of that yet. But if it’s true, we hope that one of the candidates, either PN or Barisan Nasional, can withdraw because we want to win.

“I hope we can discuss and decide. Nomination Day is on Saturday, so we have time tomorrow. We will try to resolve it,” he said.

Hajiji said Bersatu would contest 29 seats, of which about 60 per cent of its candidates would be new faces.

MORE TO COME