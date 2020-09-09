Police: Property crime up 30pc in Miri so far this year

Lim said the number of property crime cases recorded between January and Sept 7 this year was 675, up from 476 cases over the same period in 2019. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

MIRI, Sept 9 — The property crime index in Miri has seen a 30 per cent increase so far this year, said Miri police chief ACP Lim Meng Seah.

In revealing this, he said the number of property crime cases recorded between January and Sept 7 this year was 675, up from 476 cases over the same period in 2019.

“Cases involving theft under sections 379, 380 and 381 (of the Penal Code) increased by 85 per cent this year from 178 cases between January and Sept 7 last year, to 329 cases over the same period this year.

“For car theft, there is a slight drop of 10 per cent this year whereby 26 cases have been reported so far this year compared to 29 cases over the same period last year,” he told a press conference here yesterday.

He added that the number of motorcycle theft cases also dropped over the same period, from 123 last year to 86 this year, while there has yet to be any report of theft of heavy machinery, lorries and vans this year, compared to four such cases in 2019.

“As for housebreaking, a total of 234 cases were reported over the same period this year compared to 142 last year.”

In addition to cracking down of property crime, Lim said police are working hard to address gambling and vice activities in the district via raids.

He said between January and Aug 31 this year, a total of 384 raids were carried out in connection with gambling and vice activities, resulting in the arrest of 530 individuals and seizure of cash amounting to RM126,448.

He added that up until Aug 31 this year, police had facilitated in cutting the power supply to 116 premises found to be involved in gambling activities. — Borneo Post