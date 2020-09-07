PLUS announces month-long closure of Kajang toll plaza access road to KL from Sept 9

PLUS in a statement said that the road will be closed from 10 pm to 5 am after it has been sanctioned and approved by the Malaysian Highway Authority as part of its continuous efforts to improve safety at the Kajang Interchange on the North-South Expressway (NSE). — Picture via Twitter/PLUS

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 — PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) today informed that the Kajang Toll Plaza access road heading to Kuala Lumpur will be temporarily closed to all vehicles for a month, starting September 9.

PLUS in a statement said that the road will be closed from 10 pm to 5 am after it has been sanctioned and approved by the Malaysian Highway Authority as part of its continuous efforts to improve safety at the Kajang Interchange on the North-South Expressway (NSE).

“The road closure is also to enable safer tree-cutting maintenance works using the special machinery in the area.

“As such, highway customers travelling from Kajang heading to Kuala Lumpur are advised to utilise an alternative route by entering the SILK and Besraya Highway,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, highway customers can also utilise SILK and Besraya Highways to enter the PLUS highway via UPM Toll Plaza during the period.

PLUS advises customers to plan their journey when passing through the stretch and to utilise alternative routes and instructions by PLUS personnel.

“PLUS appreciates the cooperation of all highway customers throughout the maintenance period and their support in ensuring that the traffic flow is as smooth as possible,” it said. — Bernama