Covid-19 detected at Tawau football competition, all involved must be screened, says health officer

TAWAU, Sept 6 — Individuals involved in a football competition at Tawau Prison field and Tawau Municipal Council (MPT) Stadium recently who have yet to go for Covid-19 test, should do so immediately.

Tawau District Health Officer, Dr G. Navindran said as of this afternoon, about 100 people have turned up for the Covid-19 screening test at Tawau Health Clinic in Kubota here today after being instructed to do so yesterday.

“The screening tests were conducted since 8am this morning and the screening centre is open until 5 pm, for individuals involved in the football matches to do the Covid-19 screening,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Yesterday, Tawau District Health Office issued a notice requesting all players, spectators and those involved in the nine-a-side football competition on August 28, 29 and September 2 at Tawau Prison field and August 30 and 31 at the MPT Stadium here to take the Covid-19 screening test.

The notice also urged the individuals involved to call 019-6053475 or 016-4729314 for further enquiries.

The screening test call was made after a referee of the football match, who is also a Tawau Prison officer was found positive for Covid-19 yesterday. — Bernama