Indera Mahkota MP office to step up fight against dengue

KUANTAN, Sept 5 — Indera Mahkota Member of Parliament Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, who is also Communications and Multimedia Minister, will intensify programmes to combat dengue, following an increase in dengue cases in the constituency.

Saifuddin said based on information from the Health Department, several areas in the Indera Mahkota constituency had been declared as dengue hotspots, with Sungai Karang Pantai reporting the second-highest cases of the disease in the Kuantan district.

According to data from the Kuantan District Health Office yesterday, Sungai Karang Pantai recorded six dengue cases, followed by Cenderawasih Indah with five cases, Taman Fairmont with four cases and three cases each in Taman Air Putih Perdana and Taman Aman Bukit Sekilau.

“For the Indera Mahkota parliamentary constituency, we will go to the ground by organising ‘gotong-royong’ (clean-ups) and a house-to-house campaign especially in hotspot areas because the efforts to fight dengue need the cooperation of all quarters,” he said here today.

Saifuddin also hoped that local communities could assist in efforts to destroy the Aedes mosquitoes without solely depending on government agencies including the local authorities to organise ‘gotong-royong’.

“Agencies such as the Kuantan Municipal Council and the fire brigade are very helpful in gotong-royong activities but the implementation of programmes involving their participation is one-off, that is, when many cases occurred in an area,” he said. — Bernama