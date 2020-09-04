Penang CM: State will provide land if Convent Light Street is relocated

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow says the state government is willing to provide land if the Education Ministry decides to relocate the national-type Convent Light Street primary and secondary schools. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 4 — The Penang state government is willing to provide land if the Education Ministry decides to relocate the national-type Convent Light Street primary and secondary schools, said Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

The Penang lawmaker said the decision to relocate the school depends on the state education.

“The state education department has said that surrounding schools are able to cater to the population in the event that Convent Light Street stops as a national school,” he told reporters today.

He said there was already a trend of urban schools recording a decline in enrolment over the years.

“We will leave it to the education department to take any action and if they need land to relocate the school, we will find a piece of land,” he said.

Convent Light Street (CLS) has stopped enrolment of new students after its landowner, The Infant Jesus (IJ) Sisters Malaysia, decided to take back its land.

The Christian organisation has obtained approval from the Education Ministry to take back its land in 2018.

Yesterday, the organisation announced that it will be collaborating with education provider, ACE Edventure, to open a private international school within part of CLS’ premises.

The last batch of students in the national-type CLS will finish by 2024.