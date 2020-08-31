Govt has helped almost 2,000 Malaysians stranded in Thailand to return home, says ambassador

An airport staff member wears a protective mask due to the coronavirus outbreak as she sanitises rows of luggage carts at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand March 12, 2020. Malaysian Ambassador to Thailand, Datuk Jojie Samuel said Malaysians had returned safely via land, air and sea transport. — Reuters pic

BANGKOK, Aug 31 — The Malaysian government has helped nearly 2,000 Malaysians stranded in Thailand to return home since the Malaysia-Thailand travel ban due to Covid-19 was imposed on April 3.

Malaysian Ambassador to Thailand, Datuk Jojie Samuel said Malaysians had returned safely via land, air and sea transport.

“To date, a total of 1,965 Malaysians have been given special permission and safely returned to Malaysia.

“The close relationship between the countries’ leaders has facilitated the embassy’s efforts to help Malaysians return home during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It is estimated that another 50 to 80 Malaysians wish to return to Malaysia by road,” he told Bernama after attending the National Day celebration at the embassy here today.

Jojie said the process to return home would take about 10 to 15 days.

He said Malaysians who wished to return home would first need to make a request to the Malaysian Embassy in Bangkok, and subsequently get approval from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Interior Ministry of Thailand as well as the governor’s office in any of the five provinces where the border gates are open.

“After getting permission, Malaysians are only allowed to cross the border to return home,” he said.

He added that there were now special flights every Wednesday to enable Malaysians to return home.

Thailand has banned international passenger flights since April 3 in an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

Since July 1, a total of 11 groups of passengers including permanent residents, spouses and children of employment pass holders, foreigners married to Thai nationals and foreigners seeking treatment in the country have been allowed to enter. — Bernama