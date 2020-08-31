Dr Noor Hisham falsely listed as mining company COO

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a posting on his Facebook today, dissociated himself from the company. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 — A website which purportedly belongs to a mining company has falsely listed Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah as its chief operating officer (COO).

It displayed a photograph of Dr Noor Hisham with the post of COO although the name given was different. The website also displayed the photographs and names of other members of the company management.

Dr Noor Hisham, in a posting on his Facebook today, dissociated himself from the company.

“For the information of the public, Syarikat Kashi Mining used my photograph, listing me as the COO on its website! Clearly, this is fake,” he said, sharing the link to the website https://kashiminingcompany.com/management.html.

However, attempts by Bernama found that the website could no longer be accessed. — Bernama