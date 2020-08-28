Sabah election: Shafie says will establish two new ministries if returned to power

Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal did not disclose any details on what portfolios the two new ministries would be focusing on. — Reuters pic

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 28 — Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal has revealed his plans to establish two new ministries in the event he remains in power after the upcoming state election.

However, the caretaker Chief Minister did not disclose any details on what portfolios the two new ministries would be focusing on.

“God willing, I will restructure the administration of the ministries (in Sabah). There will be two more new ministries,” said Shafie in his speech during the Yayasan Sabah One-Off Education Assistance presentation ceremony here at Menara Tun Mustapha yesterday.

“Each ministry should have its own focus so that the state would be able to administer its wealth better. (However), this is not the case,” he added.

Shafie also questioned why the State Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industry is the body responsible for the drainage and irrigation system in Sabah.

When asked to elaborate on the plan during a press conference after the event, Shafie said that he will make an announcement when the right time comes.

“The time will come, I don’t want to announce. I just want to indicate to them the way forward,” he added.

After the Warisan coalition took over the State Government in 2018, Shafie took the initiative to form three new ministries in the cabinet.

The new ministries were the Education and Innovation Ministry, the Health and People’s Wellbeing Ministry and the Law and Native Affairs Ministry. — Borneo Post Online