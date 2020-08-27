Ismail Sabri: Businesses must check customers’ temperatures, but not compulsory to jot them down

A worker checks the body temperature of a customer at the Khulafa Restaurant in Shah Alam May 2, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — Business owners must check the body temperature of patrons but are not required to record every reading, clarified Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today.

He explained the main intention is to ensure people are not symptomatic before they enter a business premises.

“If the reading is more than 37.5°C, they cannot be allowed in, and if they are less than 37.5°C, it is their right to enter the premises.

“So, it is not compulsory to record, they just need to check the temperature, and from there, see if they (visitors) can be allowed in or not.

“If they (businesses) do not record the temperature, they cannot have action taken against them,” he said.

Ismail Sabri however stressed jotting down one’s personal details such as name and phone number for contact tracing purposes is still a requirement, unless they scan their details using the MySejahtera app.

This follows some claims by business owners that the authorities have taken action against them for not recording the temperature of customers despite screening everyone before entry.

Ismail Sabri today said businesses that have been penalised by the authorities can refer to the relevant agencies to reverse the action.

“They can contact the particular authority that took action against them,” he said.