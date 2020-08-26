Sarawak CM says not bothered by Opposition's 'slander', people smart enough to tell truth from lies

Abang Johari said he will continue to focus on improving people's livelihoods and urged Sarawakians to maintain peace and stability in the state. — Picture courtesy of Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas)

MIRI, Aug 26 — Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patingg Abang Johari Tun Openg believes that the people of the state are wise enough to know whether all the slanders being hurled at the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government by the Opposition are true or not.

He said he was not afraid of the slanderous allegations floating on social media, including those touching on issues pertaining to the Native Customary Rights (NCR) over land in Sarawak.

Abang Johari said the spin doctors tended to make it look like the state government had not been doing anything for the people and that these political spins usually increased whenever the state election loomed.

“They did not show what we have done for the rakyat (people). This is the problem with the Internet, but I am not scared as we are responsible in providing the (Internet) connectivity and, in the end, the rakyat will use their wisdom to determine what is right and what is wrong,” he said.

He said this at the launching ceremony of the Native Customary Rights (NCR) Land Survey Programme for the issuance of individual land titles under Section 18 of the Sarawak Land Code for Sungai Ukat, Bario area here today.

Abang Johari said he would continue with efforts undertaken by previous leaders to improve the people's livelihood and urged the people to maintain peace and stability in the state so that the vision to make Sarawak a high-income state by 2030 could be realised.

He also called on landowners, who received the individual land titles under Section 18, to use their land wisely to improve their livelihood.

“Having land alone does not ensure wealth, but if you combine your land and wisdom, you can improve your livelihood. So make full use of your land wisely,” he advised.

He also said the people should have a better understanding of Section 6 and Section 18 of the Sarawak State Land Code, which are meant to protect their NCR land.

“The law is not for the government to grab your land, as claimed by certain quarters, but to protect it. Nobody can take your land from you,” he said. — Bernama