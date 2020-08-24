Penang ferry services halted for two days due to technical fault

Rapid Ferry made the announcement on Facebook this morning and did not provide an estimated time of resumption. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 24 — Rapid Ferry has suspended ferry services for two days until August 26 due to technical issues with its ferries’ engines.

Rapid Ferry Chief Osman Amir said the suspension of the ferry service was due to technical issues on four of its ferries that ply the Raja Tun Uda Terminal on the island and Sultan Abdul Halim Terminal on mainland Butterworth.

“Rapid Ferry has provided free shuttle bus services to bring passengers from Penang Central to Weld Quay on the island,” he said in a statement issued today.

He said 10 buses will be plying the route at a 10- to 20-minute frequency.

“On behalf of Rapid Ferry, I would like to apologise for the inconvenience caused,” he explained.

The shuttle bus services are available on Platform 11 and 12 from Penang Sentral in Butterworth and the first bus will start operating from 6am while the last bus will be at 11pm.

The shuttle bus service on the island is located at Terminal A in Weld Quay Terminal and the first bus is available from 7.10am while the last bus is at 11pm.

Commuters can contact Rapid Ferry on its Facebook page for further inquiries.