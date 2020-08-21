PAS Youth urges Perikatan parties to stop bickering or go at it alone

PAS Youth deputy chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari said such debates bring no benefit to the rakyat, and instead only lead to their confusion and doubt. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — PAS Youth has called upon all political parties in the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government to bring their grievances to the table, instead of engaging in pointless public debating.

Its deputy chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari said such debates bring no benefit to the rakyat, and instead only lead to their confusion and doubt.

“Whatever internal decisions made in discussions at the highest levels of leadership should be clearly and positively explained to the rakyat, rather than doing so with ulterior motives,” he said in a statement today.

Ahmad Fadhli said recent developments — including Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki’s statement on the use of Barisan Nasional’s (BN) logo, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia joining Muafakat Nasional (MN) and the registration of PN — have been viewed seriously by PAS.

“We are of the view that both PN and MN came about due to the rakyat’s unhappiness at the performance of the former Pakatan Harapan government.

“Since its collapse in February, the rakyat is generally satisfied with the PN government under Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin. With the Covid-19 pandemic today, they do not want to hear of unsavoury political goings-on that end up being the subject of much discussion,” he said.

With more pressing issues such as the loss of jobs and incomes, Ahmad Fadhli said it would be better for all parties involved to speak openly with one another instead.

“If that does not suit their interests, then suggest that it is no longer necessary to negotiate, and those elements who are dissatisfied with the status quo may contest on their own in the next general election,” he said.