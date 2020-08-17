PM Muhyiddin thankful for Agong's advice, concern for people

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin salutes members of the Royal Malay Regiment at Istana Melawati Putrajaya August 17, 2020. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 17 — The advice and concern by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah for the public’s well-being, with reminders for them to always take care of their health, maintain harmony and stay safe in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic are much appreciated by the people.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, on behalf of the government and the people, when congratulating Al-Sultan Abdullah in conjunction with His Majesty’s birthday celebration, said he felt proud and fortunate to be under His Majesty’s reign.

In the speech at the investiture ceremony held at Istana Melawati here today, Muhyiddin also ended it with a pantun:

“Istana Negara tempatnya tenang,

Tuanku bersemayam di singgahsana,

walau apa dugaan mendatang,

raja dan rakyat berpisah tiada.

Ampun Tuanku Seri Paduka,

sembah takzim menjunjung tinggi,

semoga karar di atas takhta,

doa rakyat setulus hati.”

Muhyiddin also prayed for Allah to grant good health and long life to Al-Sultan Abdullah and the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

The prime minister said he and members of the government’s administration also expressed gratitude to Al-Sultan Abdullah for His Majesty’s royal address when opening the Third Session of the 14th Parliament sitting last May 18. — Bernama