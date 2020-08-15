PKR defectors to announce Bersatu membership in ‘grand event’ soon, says Zuraida

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin speaks to reporters after launching her ministry’s community garden pilot project at the Lembah Subang PPR flats in Kuala Lumpur August 15, 2020. ― Picture by Miera Miera Zulyana

SUBANG, Aug 15 — Former PKR leader Zuraida Kamaruddin said today her new party Bersatu is scheduled to hold a “grand event” next week to announce her membership alongside several other defectors.

The planned celebration is ostensibly aimed at quashing doubts over their partisan status, following talks that most of Bersatu’s top leaders were averse to receiving Zuraida because of her close ties with Senior Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali.

Azmin is PKR’s former deputy president.

“I think everyone knows that we are already in Bersatu,” Zuraida replied to a query by Malay Mail at a press conference held this morning.

“But nevertheless, we will have a grand event on the 22nd where we will make it official.”

MORE TO COME