Covid-19: Kuching Medical Centre Cluster ends in Sarawak, zero new cases today

The Kuching Medical Centre Cluster has officially ended today. — Picture by Yusof Isa

KUCHING, Aug 15 — The Kuching Medical Centre Cluster has officially ended today after no new Covid-19 cases were reported for 28 days straight from this cluster, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The cluster was first detected on July 17 involving a medical facility in Kuching district with three positive cases — cases 582, 593 and 614.

SDMC said all the three cases from that cluster were local women between 29 years old and 30 years old, with only one of them showing early symptoms of Covid-19 while the rest were asymptomatic.

“All of the cases from this cluster have recovered and been discharged from the hospital. The last one was discharged on August 2 with no death involved in the cluster,” the committee said in its daily Covid-19 update statement.

SDMC said the source of the cluster was a local transmission, and the facility has undergone disinfection operation.

With this cluster ended, only eight clusters are still active in Sarawak. They are the Engineering Firm Cluster with eight cases, Mambong Cluster (7), Stutong Market Cluster (7), Kuching Jetty Cluster (2), Sentosa Cluster (31), Melbourne PUI Cluster (3), Kuching Construction Company Cluster (2) and Satok Market Cluster (4).

Meanwhile, no new cases were detected today, and the cumulative number of cases in the state remains at 682, the committee added.

No new recovery and discharged cases were also recorded today, with four active cases still being treated, all at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

SDMC also recorded 17 new Person under Investigation (PUI) cases today with four still waiting for their lab test results.

The committee also recorded 78 new Person under Surveillance (PUS) cases today, making it a total of 812 cases being quarantined in 16 hotels across the state.

They are in Kuching (458), Miri (245), Bintulu (46), Limbang (25) and Sibu (38). — Borneo Post Online