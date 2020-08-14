200 members from Bersatu’s Kubang Pasu division quit party

The exit en masse was led by the division’s pro-tem treasurer Tengku Anwar Tengku Daud who was joined by its Srikandi (women’s wing) No. 2 Zakiah Yaakob and Armada (Youth wing) information chief Mohd Saffiq Rodhi. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

JITRA, Aug 24 — About 200 members from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (Bersatu) Kubang Pasu division quit the party today.

Speaking at a press conference to announce their move, Tengku Anwar said that 25 of the 35 division heads in the division had also quit Bersatu.

He added that they planned to join the new party formed by former Bersatu chairman and former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad which is called Parti Pejuang Tanah Air or in short Pejuang. — Bernama