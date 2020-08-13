Nine Bersatu branch heads in Pekan quit party

Nine Bersatu heads in Pekan announced today that they are quitting the party. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PEKAN, Aug 13 ― The heads on nine Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) branches in Pekan together with 700 of their members today announced they are quitting the party to give their support to former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

These branches are Kampung Mengkasar, Bandar Pekan, Ketapang, Sungai Miang, Merchong, Chini 1, Chini 2, Chini 4 and Chini 5.

Kampung Mengkasar branch head, Raja Khairuddin Raja Abdullah said eight out of 10 elected committee members of the division also quit the party.

He said with this announcement, only the Nenasi, Chini 3 and Serandu branch heads were still with the party.

“This decision, with immediate effect, is made voluntarily and without any coercion. We will follow the direction of former Pekan Bersatu division deputy head, Tengku Datuk Zainul Hisham Tengku Hussin of giving full support to Dr Mahathir,” he said at a press conference, here, today.

Also present was Tengku Zainul Hisham who lost his Bersatu membership after contesting as an Independent in the Chini state seat by-election on July 4.

Tengku Zainul Hisham said he and those who quit the party today would be joining Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang), newly established by Dr Mahathir. ― Bernama