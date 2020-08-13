Cops negotiating child custody with ex-husband? Indira Gandhi says follow court’s decision

M. Indira Gandhi stated that she had written to Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador seeking updates on the special task force dedicated to tracing Muhammad Ridhuan and her daughter, Prasana Diksa. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 ― M. Indira Gandhi today stressed that she is against any negotiations seeking to return her daughter from her fugitive ex-husband that went against the Federal Court ruling in 2018.

The Hindu mother stated that she had written to Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador seeking updates on the special task force dedicated to tracing Muhammad Ridhuan and her daughter, Prasana Diksa, that was kidnapped by the Muslim convert when she was 11-month-old.

“I am not up for negotiations, we wrote to the IGP seeking updates on our special task force and to share intelligence.

“I am totally against any negotiation on joint custody as IGP implying against Federal Court [ruling]. I reckon this why he wanted to see me, solo.

“I need to be represented by my action team that consists of lawyers and investigators and my daughter,” she said to the Malay Mail.

Earlier, Hamid said the police is looking for an amicable solution where both, Indira and her husband Muhammad Ridzuan Abdullah, will get the benefit of “some form of joint custody”.

He also confirmed that the fugitive is living abroad to avoid detection, and efforts are ongoing with the help of several senior state politicians to convince him to return.

This is despite an Ipoh High Court ruling in 2010 granting full custody of all children to Indira.

Previously Indira also said plans for a hunger strike on September 11 were still in motion unless she or the Indira Gandhi Action Team (Ingat) representing her received concrete news from Hamid on Prasana by August 31.

“I appreciate if the IGP could come out to meet us in goodwill and not try to stop the hunger strike,” she said

After a protracted court battle, the Federal Court ruled in January 2018 that the unilateral conversions of Indira’s children were unlawful.

However, the police have yet to recover Prasana and return her to Indira despite the decision and a previous mandamus order she secured compelling the IGP to execute the recovery.