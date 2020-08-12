Five restaurants in Penang ordered to close for a week for RMCO violations

A McDonald’s worker at the Jalan Tun Perak outlet holds a thermometer to check the temperature of customers March 21, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KEPALA BATAS, Aug 12 — The authorities have ordered a seven-day closure of five restaurants here for failing to comply with the recovery movement control order (RMCO) SOPs, according to the police.

Seberang Perai Utara District Police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said the authorities found during their inspections yesterday and today that the restaurants did not observe physical distancing or record the body temperature of customers and were overcrowded.

“The two-day integration operation was conducted by the police and officers from the Health Ministry and Seberang Perai City Council,” he told Bernama today.

He also said that the owners of the restaurants were issued with compound fines of RM1,000 each. — Bernama