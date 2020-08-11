Putrajaya to limit additional allocations to govt ministries to once a year, Dewan Rakyat told

Abdul Rahim said the additional allocations for each ministry would not affect the fiscal deficit or current account balance. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — The government says it will try to ensure that additional allocations for each ministry are provided not more than once a year and only in small amounts.

”In principle, there is no ceiling on the additional allocation amount (so far), as this would depend on each ministry’s current needs.

“However, the amount will depend on the fiscal space for the year, taking into account the surplus revenue projected by the government for the year,” Deputy Finance Minister 1 Datuk Abdul Rahim Bakri said when winding up the debate on the Supplementary Supply Bill (2019) 2020 at the Dewan Rakyat today.

The additional allocations for each ministry would not affect the fiscal deficit or current account balance, he said in response to a proposal by Datuk Ahmad Maslan (BN-Pontian) that a ceiling be set for ministries requesting for additional allocations in order to instill financial discipline in them. — Bernama