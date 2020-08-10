Why the personal attacks? Guan Eng asks MACC chief after the former pointed out double standards

Lim Guan Eng (centre) exits the Butterworth Court Complex August 10, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — DAP secretary general Lim Guan Eng is perplexed as to why the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki is taking personal jabs at him.

Currently under investigation for graft, Lim said he was merely stating the obvious when he posted a comment on Facebook of having spent the night on a wooden floor during his one-day incarceration at MACC headquarters.

During that time, Lim was asked to wear the orange clothing during investigations while former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak did not when he too was held overnight before.

Lim then shared a clip of Najib in September 2018 when he told reporters that he (Najib) was not placed in an MACC lockup but was merely inside the MACC building and asked Azam why the double standards.

“Why is the MACC Chief Commissioner Azam Baki behaving so personally against me as to challenge me to lodge a police report or take MACC to court for my comment on my Facebook (account)?

“I had to change to the SPRM orange T-shirt and slept on the wooden floor in the small lock-up (no pillow, no mattress), unlike my predecessor who (did) not spend a single night in the lock-up.

“Whether this is double-standards or not, only MACC can answer,” Lim said in a statement.

Following Lim’s Facebook post, Azam was quoted in several news portals last Saturday challenging Lim to lodge a police report and take matters to court if he felt mistreated.

This prompted Lim’s response today, to which he also accused Azam of trying to distract attention from his treatment by issuing challenges against an Opposition MP like him.

“In my Facebook post, I did not comment on my treatment by MACC officers whilst in their custody on 6-7 August 2020. I only asked MACC why my predecessor was not given similar treatment as I was, by being placed in the lock-up (and) wearing the SPRM orange lockup T-shirt.

“At no time was his (Najib) statement in September 2018 rebutted and corrected by Azam. Can Azam explain so we can seek truth from facts, in Azam’s capacity as the Chief Commissioner of MACC acting fairly and impartially, instead of trying to distract attention by issuing challenges against an Opposition parliamentarian like me?” Lim asked.

Lim was arrested by the MACC last Thursday after he was summoned to assist investigations into the Penang undersea tunnel project.

He was charged with soliciting a bribe from the company that was awarded the contract to build the undersea tunnel at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court on Friday.

He claimed trial to asking for 10 per cent of profits from Datuk Zarul Zulkifli as inducement to help his company, Zenith Construction Sdn Bhd, get the project to build the undersea tunnel.