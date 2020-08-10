Johor Baru MP urges action against deputy minister in endorsement-letter-for-support clip

Johor Baru MP Akmal Nasir is pictured at the Parliament building August 10, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — A PKR MP has urged Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican to take action against his deputy minister Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal for allegedly offering endorsement letters in exchange for support during a party election.

Akmal Nasir, who is also the PKR Youth chief, said this type of behaviour must be addressed as it may end up becoming an unhealthy common practice among youth.

“If the prime minister isn’t going to advise him (Ahmad Fayhsal), at least the youth and sports minister should reprimand him.

“(He must be reminded) that he cannot use his position (as deputy minister) for political interests,” Akmal told reporters during a press conference today at the Parliament building.

In a video that was circulated on social media, Ahmad Fayshal can allegedly be heard saying that he will issue endorsement letters in his capacity as deputy minister to help Bersatu Youth members in return for their support.

He is one of the candidates for the post of Bersatu Youth chief in the upcoming party election scheduled for September 27.

In the 53-second-long video clip, Ahmad Fayhsal was also allegedly caught on camera saying that as Bersatu Youth chief, he will be able to make copies and present the endorsement letters to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who is also Bersatu president.