Deputy health minister: Govt hopes to fully adopt HPV tests for cervical cancer by 2023

Deputy Health Minister Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali speaks during a press conference at the Parliament building in Kuala Lumpur July 22, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, August 10 — As Malaysia heads toward the elimination of cervical cancer, the government said today it was hopeful that the full adoption of the human papillomavirus (HPV) testing would be achieved by 2023 and phase out pap smear tests.

Deputy Health Minister Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali said this in his Parliament in reply to a supplementary question by June Leow Hsiad Hui (Hulu Selangor-PH) on the government’s effort apart from awareness campaign to curb the spread of cervical cancer amongst women in the country.

“To date the government has approved another screening method, that is to adopt HPV testing which has been conducted in pilot stages since September 2019 in four states.

“The encouraging results (from HPV testing) we obtained from these four states will be retained and the government is with the hope that we will be able to fully adopt (HPV testing) by 2023,” he said in the Dewan Rakyat here.

According to Dr Noor Azmi, cervical cancer is the third most common cancer among Malaysian women and ninth most common in the country.

Citing the National Health and Morbidity survey 2019, Dr Noor Azmi said 60 per cent of women had not performed a pap smear the past three years and 25 per cent had no knowledge of other screening methods.

“So we are worried about whether women are not informed or choose to ignore such matters. Why is this happening? We know this disease is preventable with treatments and vaccinations. I think the problem lies in the screening method.

“As a doctor, I have received numerous complaints from women expressing their fears, embarrassments, being uncomfortable and some may not care either,” he said.

Conventionally, cervical cancer is diagnosed through a pap smear, where a speculum is inserted into the vagina.

The doctor then uses a swab to collect a sample to detect any cellular changes on the wall of the cervix.

Unlike a pap smear which is done every three years, a negative result on a HPV test requires the patient to be tested again only after five years.

