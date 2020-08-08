UDA to build more than 3,000 housing units in Tanjung Tokong

Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Ministry Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi said UDA has built 4,455 units so far. — Bernama pic GEORGE TOWN, Aug 8 — UDA Holdings Berhad (UDA) aims to build another 3,568 housing units (mixed development type) in the Tanjung Tokong area here to provide opportunities for those who want to own a home in the area.

Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said currently 4,455 units of houses have been built by UDA in the area in stages since 1980 through the Warisan Tanjung and Desiran Tanjung projects.

It includes housing of various types such as low-cost apartments, medium-cost apartments, resettlement units, affordable housing and office shops.

“A further 3,568 units of houses are being planned for construction in this area (Tanjung Tokong) and the latest is the Warisan Tanjung Apartment.

“The units are also for the resettlement of the original community where 550 families are expected to get their house keys this October,” he told reporters after inspecting the Warisan Tanjung Parcel 4A apartment project site here today.

Warisan Tanjung Parcel 4A apartment project developed by UDA on 3.24 hectares of land consists of 10 blocks with 550 units with an area of between 800 to 850 square feet at a price of RM350,000 per unit.

Wan Junaidi said the original residents in Tanjung Tokong who lived in the transit house near the apartment for seven years would be transferred to the new apartment in stages.

Apart from Warisan Tanjung apartments which now has 1,496 units from various types of houses, UDA has also built 2,969 units of houses in Desiran Tanjung since 2010 comprising medium-cost houses, three-storey superlink terrace units, medium-cost apartments and affordable housing units. — Bernama