MYKP: Govt allocated RM1.17m to help fishermen

JASIN, Aug 8 — The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industry has allocated RM1.17 million to implement the Economic Stimulus Package under the my Fisheries Community (myKP) programme to assist fishermen in 13 areas nationwide.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Industry I Datuk Seri Ahmad Hamzah said it covered providing fishing equipment, apparatus to entice fish to gather (namely, fish shelter (unjam) or fish houses (tukun)) and cabins at the myKP Fisheries Transformation Centre (FTC).

“It is hoped that the contributions can increase the efficiency of fishing operations through controlled and organised management which can save time and fuel for the fishermen,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after launching the myKP fish shelter emplacement programme at the Umbai Fishermen Jetty, here, today.

Earlier, he also launched the Umbai myKP involving 17 fishermen who carried out fermented fish processing activities, selling fresh fish and ferrying passengers and recreational anglers. — Bernama