Ismail Sabri: Two more returnees have Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 ― The authorities have sent two more returnees to hospitals yesterday after identifying them to be Covid-19 positive.

In his daily Covid-19 press statement, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that from July 24 to August 6, up to 20 individuals have been sent to hospitals throughout the country to receive treatment.

Up till yesterday, 7,175 individuals returning to Malaysia have been placed under quarantine at 30 hotels and five public training institutes in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Negri Sembilan, Penang, Johor, Sarawak, Kelantan, Perak, Perlis and Kedah.

“The police had arrested 140 individuals for breaching the recovery movement control order (RMCO).

“From that number, 32 have been held in remanded custody while another 108 individuals were issued compounds for attending activities that made it difficult to observe social distancing,” said Ismail Sabri.

The task force led by the police conducted 62,530 inspections yesterday to enforce the RMCO standard operating procedure.

The 3,358 enforcement teams involving 14,189 personnel had inspected 4,280 markets, 6008 restaurants, 1,819 stalls, 1,331 factories, 3,871 banks and 854 government offices.

They had also inspected 1,316 land transportation terminals, 270 water transportation terminals and 91 air transportation terminals.

“The police also conducted 63 roadblocks under Ops Benteng throughout the country and inspected 20,178 vehicles to curb undocumented migrants from entering the country. The police arrested two foreigners for immigration offences,” said Ismail Sabri.

Meanwhile, enforcement officers from the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry had inspected 1,355 premises and found that 1,335 premises had complied with the SOP.

However, 18 premises were given advice while two more were given warnings for non-compliance.