HR minister: Rate of fatal workplace accidents dropped 8pc in 2019

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 ― The country's occupational safety and health (OSH) performance shows that the rate of fatal accidents at workplace recorded a decrease of eight per cent last year, said Human Resource Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan.

He said the statistic was equivalent to 3.83 per 100,000 employees compared to 4.14 per 100,000 employees recorded in 2018.

“For the construction sector in particular, fatal accidents involving workers decreased by 16 per cent (11.28 per 100,000 workers) compared to 13.44 per 100,000 workers in 2018.

“The drop in the fatal accident rate clearly shows that employers and employees are beginning to realise the importance of ensuring a safe and healthy workplace,” he said when visiting the Merdeka 118 Tower project site here today.

The Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) said the fatal accidents involve sectors such as manufacturing, mining, agriculture, forestry, fisheries, utilities (gas, water, electricity and sanitation), transportation, storage, communications and construction. ― Bernama