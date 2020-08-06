Hishammuddin says will pay fine, after caught vaping in Parliament

Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein says he will pay the fine, insisting that the law should apply to everybody. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 ― Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said today that the Ministry of Health has issued him a compound for smoking an e-cigarette inside the Dewan Rakyat earlier this week.

In a Twitter post, the minister of foreign affairs said he will pay the fine, insisting that the law should apply to everybody.

“Yes, it was a mistake and I admitted it. I have always maintained that no one should be above the rules.

“@KKMPutrajaya has compounded me, and I will pay the fine,” he posted, tagging the ministry.

A video was uploaded on Twitter handle Mhd Shamin, showing the Umno Sembrong MP “sneaking” a puff from a vape device during his colleague Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong’s ministry winding up speech on the King’s address on Monday.

Hishammuddin used his vape device despite signs in the Parliament building stating: ‘No smoking, no vaping’.

The signage can also be seen as vehicles enter the main entrance of Parliament.

DAP’s Kluang MP Wong Shu Qi raised the matter during today’s Parliament sitting, referring to Standing Order 41 (d) that states a MP is not allowed to smoke in the Dewan Rakyat when a sitting is in session.

Starting from January under a new ruling passed by the Pakatan Harapan administration, those found smoking in prohibited areas including all eateries will be subjected to a compound of RM250.

Those who fail to pay the compound can be charged in court where they are liable for a maximum fine of RM10,000 or two years in jail.