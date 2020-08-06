Dewan Rakyat to discuss Covid-19 outbreak in Kedah, Sarawak today

A medical worker takes a swab at a Covid-19 drive-through screening area at KPJ Ampang Puteri April 9, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — The Parliament sitting, which enters its 15th day today, is expected to focus on measures by the government to prevent a new wave of Covid-19 in Kedah and Sarawak.

According to the Order of the Meeting on the Parliament’s official website, the matter will be raised through a question by Dr Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen (PH-Kuching City) to the Minister of Health during the Ministers’ Question Time.

Yii also wanted to know about the Covid-19 outbreak in the two states, including the number of screening tests that had been done.

During the oral question and answer session, one of the questions is scheduled by Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid (BN-Padang Terap) to the Minister of Agriculture and Food Industries on mechanisms and constructive measures taken by the government to improve food security in the country, especially in times of crisis, like when the country is facing an epidemic.

At today’s sitting, the house will also continue with the winding up of the debate by six ministries, including the Health Ministry and the Finance Ministry, on the royal address by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

The current Dewan Rakyat sitting, which is from July 13 until Aug 27, is held in a new normal by abiding to the prescribed standard operating procedures (SOP) to curb the spread of Covid-19. — Bernama