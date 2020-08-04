Ismail Sabri: 80 hauled up by cops for failing to comply with home quarantine SOPs

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaking to the media in Kuala Lumpur August 3, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — The police yesterday took action against 80 more stubborn individuals who failed to comply with their 14-day home quarantine SOP, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

In a statement to the press on the daily Covid-19 update, Ismail Sabri said the police checked the homes of 2,078 individuals in a joint operation with officers from the Ministry of Health, as part of their ongoing effort to break the virus chain.

As of yesterday, 5,281 individuals who returned to Malaysia were placed in 21 hotels and five public training institutes (ILA) all around Kuala Lumpur, Negri Sembilan, Penang, Kelantan, Sarawak, Selangor, Perak and Johor. Of that number, 13 were sent to hospital for further checks.

The total returnees were from the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Qatar, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, India, UAE, Japan, Turkey, South Korea, Iran, Nepal, Bangladesh, Taiwan, China, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Papua New Guinea, Egypt, Spain, France and Australia.

Meanwhile, in other non-compliance developments, the police also checked 60,856 public places nationwide as part of their daily recovery movement control order (RMCO) operations.

Among the areas inspected were 4,009 supermarkets, 5,670 restaurants, 1,696 hawker stalls, 1,196 factories, 3,943 banks and 921 government offices.

The special task force also checked 1,199 land transportation and 212 water terminals as well as 90 Armed Forces terminals.

From the total, five were remanded while 99 were issued compounds for various offences, including failure to comply with SOPs, participating in an event with little to no physical distancing and exceeding stipulated business hours.