Acting EC chairman assures elections can take place safely amid Covid-19 concerns

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — The Election Commission (EC) can carry out elections “anywhere” in order to minimise the possible emergence of an “election cluster”, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, its acting chairman has said.

Azmi Sharom said that a special meeting will also be held to decide the dates for the Sabah polls, which must be held within 60 days of the dissolution of the Sabah state assembly.

“As for what actions we will take, we already have experience in Chini (by election), and we will be having another in Slim.

“Of course, what people are concerned about is Covid-19, and of course, we are all worried about it.

“So we already have the experience with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to reduce the risk to voters and the public, and we will follow the SOPs we have put in place with help from the Ministry of Health (MOH) and other agencies.

“We already did it in Chini, we will be doing it in Slim, and we will continue practising it in Sabah.

“So I feel confident, as long as the officers know their duties and the public too can help us by cooperating. I feel we can have elections anywhere at all without an election cluster,” Azmi told reporters when met at Impiana KLCC Hotel here, after his meeting with election watchdog, Bersih 2.0.

The 16th Sabah state election was called after Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal dissolved the state assembly last Thursday.

The state election will see 73 seats up for grabs.