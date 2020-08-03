Umno lawyer Hafarizam pleads not guilty to fresh money-laundering charges over RM15m cheques from Najib; bail set at RM200,000

Lawyer Datuk Mohd Hafarizam Harun (centre) is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court August 3, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — Lawyer Datuk Mohd Hafarizam Harun today claimed trial to three fresh money laundering charges for receiving a total of RM15 million in illicit funds from Datuk Seri Najib Razak in 2014 and 2015 via three cheques deposited in his then law firm’s client account.

When the three charges were read out to him this morning at the Sessions Court, Hafarizam repeatedly declared in a loud and clear voice that he was claiming trial.

“I understand the charge, I plead not guilty, I ask for a trial,” he said.

Under the first charge, Hafarizam was accused of having been involved in money laundering on April 17, 2014 by receiving RM7.5 million in proceeds from illegal activity through an AmIslamic Bank Berhad cheque (numbered 000179) belonging to Najib and dated April 16, 2014, which was deposited into his law firm Hafarizam Wan & Aisha Mubarak’s client account in CIMB Bank Berhad.

Under the second charge, Hafarizam was similarly accused of having committed money laundering on November 12, 2014 by receiving RM4 million in illegal proceeds in an AmIslamic Bank Berhad cheque (numbered 000188) belonging to Najib and dated November 7, 2014, which was deposited into the law firm’s same client account.

Under the third charge, Hafarizam was similarly accused of having between January 22, 2015 and February 12, 2015 received proceeds of unlawful activity amounting to RM3.5 million via an AmIslamic Bank Berhad cheque (numbered 000303) belonging to Najib and dated January 21, 2015, with the cheque again deposited into the law firm’s same client account.

Sessions Court judge Azman Ahmad granted bail at RM200,000 with one Malaysian surety, and also ordered that Hafarizam surrender his passport to the court.

The case will come up for mention on September 9.

Hafarizam, who is currently Umno’s legal adviser, previously represented Najib in multiple court cases while the latter was prime minister and Umno president and even after he no longer held the two positions.

When met outside the courtroom, Hafarizam confirmed to reporters that he is still the legal adviser for Umno but has completed the civil cases that he was representing Najib in. Hafarizam said he is not involved in representing Najib for any of the latter’s criminal cases.

