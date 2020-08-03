Police: Husband of lecturer garotted with own scarf in Sepang pretended to look for her with teen daughter

Police said the suspect who garotted his wife using her own scarf pretended as if he did not know what had happened to the victim. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SEPANG, Aug 3 — The suspect who garotted his wife using her own scarf pretended as if he did not know what had happened to the victim, said Sepang district police chief ACP Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof.

According to the report, the 41-year-old suspect, who was a non-government organisation volunteer, was said to have gone through the charade of looking for her with their 14-year-old daughter using e-hailing service after he was believed to have killed her in Taman Mas, Putra Perdana, Sepang on Wednesday.

The body of Universiti Islam Antarabangsa Malaysia (UIAM), lecturer associate professor Maizatulnisa Othman, 40, was found on Wednesday in a car near a lake at PKNS Pinggiran Cyberjaya, Dengkil, here.

‘’He was acting to avoid suspicion,’’ said Wan Kamarul Azran today on the development of the case.

Wan Kamarul Azran was reported as saying yesterday that the Cyberjaya Police Station had received a telephone call from the suspect at about 1 am on July 30 that his wife was unconscious in a car near the lake after claiming that she had not returned home since 4pm on Wednesday.

However, the ruse did not fool the police when investigation found the couple had marital problems and he then confessed to strangling her with her own scarf.

The suspect was remanded for seven days from July 31 until Thursday (August 6).

Wan Kamarul Azran said police had conducted a urine test on the man and it was found negative for drugs.

Meanwhile, jottings on Facebook by the victim’s friends expressed shock and incredulity at her death.

‘’For my friend, Maizatul Othman, it is difficult for us to accept news of your unexpected demise. She was humble and had a good heart. May all your tasks be facilitated over there. Friend, thank you for everything. Indeed, Allah loves you more. Al-Fatihah,’’ said account owner Tis Abdullah.

Another Facebook account owner “Huda Harith” uploaded her condolences and invited UIAM students who knew the victim to bestow her with Al-Fatihah.

‘’She was a very good lecturer. Early in the morning often went to Madam’s room when there was time..If she brought food, she will call us..she told us she had brought sandwiches Tuesday morning. Then during our unplanned trip to Melaka, wore the same clothes too. Indeed, she was a very good soul, generous and not stingy with her smile, listened to problems. It’s a must to look for her after classes. May Madam be tranquil over there,’’ wrote Huda Harith in her jottings.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Dr Noraini Ahmad also uploaded her condolences on her Facebook: ‘’Condolences to all her family members. May her soul be placed among the pious and all her family members persevere in facing the trials of Allah. Al-Fatihah.” — Bernama