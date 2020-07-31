Upko sacks vice-president Abidin Madingkir for supporting Musa Aman

UPKO vice-president Datuk Abidin Madingkir was sacked for allegedly being involved in attempts by former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman to oust the state government. ― Picture via Twitter/bernamadotcom

KOTA KINABALU, July 31 ― United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko) has expelled its vice-president Datuk Abidin Madingkir for allegedly being involved in attempts by former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman to oust the state government.

Upko, in a statement here today, said the decision to sack Abidin with immediate effect was made by the Upko Supreme Council at a meeting last night.

“Abidin was among a group state assemblymen who defected to give support to Musa (in his bid) to capture the state government.

“However, their efforts failed after Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal announced the dissolution of the Sabah State Legislative Assembly yesterday,” the statement said.

Abidin, who is also Paginatan state assemblyman, was present at the press conference on Wednesday where Musa claimed that he had secured a simple majority to topple the Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan)-led state government.

Yesterday, Mohd Shafie, who is Warisan president, announced the dissolution of the state assembly, paving the way for a state election to be held within 60 days. ― Bernama