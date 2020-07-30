Muhyiddin: Aidiladha reminder of patience, solace in navigating life’s hardships

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin delivers a special message in conjunction with Aidilhadha Celebration at the Perdana Putra in Putrajaya July 30, 2020. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — Hari Raya Aidiladha this time around serves as a reminder of the meaning of patience and solace while navigating life’s hardships, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said.

The Prime Minister said the people had sacrificed a lot and given their all since the movement control order (MCO) was implemented on March 18, which has since gone on to the recovery movement control order (MCO) being enforced currently.

“Alhamdulillah, all these have resulted in the Covid-19 pandemic being contained. However, I must remind everyone that we have yet to fully overcome the outbreak. Malaysia and many other nations have not been declared free of Covid-19 yet.

“In fact, of late, we have seen an increase in cases in the country. As such, we cannot afford to be complacent. Instead, we must continue the efforts to break the Covid-19 infection chain by adhering to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the government,” Muhyiddin said in his Hari Raya Aidiladha address tonight.

Muhyiddin said in conjunction with the Aidiladha celebration beginning tomorrow until the 13th day in the month of Zulhijjah, Muslims are reminded to perform the sacrificial rituals with much appreciation besides complying with the SOPs.

Taking into account that many would be performing the Aidiladha sacrifical ritual, Muhyiddin reminded the people of the SOPs to be followed.

“Limit the number of people at the ritual venue to not more than 20 for one cattle, and no feasts allowed there as well. Once the slaughter is done and the meat is distributed, go home immediately.

“At home, ensure relatives who visit do not exceed 20 persons at any one time. Avoid the handshake greeting. If any family member is under home quarantine, tell your relatives, neighbours and friends not to visit, because it is dangerous,” he said.

The prime minister also reminded those under home quarantine not to leave the house.

“Don’t go out here and there. I received reports of some who had broken their home quarantine order. This is a major violation, and stern action will be taken.

“One more thing, Hari Raya Aidiladha tomorrow falls on a Friday. I am sure, mosques in small towns and villages will be quite crowded not only during the Aidiladha prayers, but also during Friday prayers. This is because many have returned to their hometowns,” he said.

He also requested the cooperation of the imam, muezzin (person who recites call to prayer), ‘tok siak’ (caretaker) as well all members of the mosque committee in ensuring safe distancing measures are observed, while controlling movements at the gates of the mosque.

Muhyiddin said his purpose of explaining the SOP in detail was to serve as a reminder to Muslims who will celebrate the festival over the next few days.

“I would like to remind you that if we are not alert and careful, the chances of the Covid-19 infection spreading during this festive season are very high. We want to prevent this from happening. So, it is better for us to be mindful and vigilant.

“Dear brothers and sisters, I pray that our Korban worship (animal sacrifice) this year will be accepted by Allah SWT. This worship is a sign of our obedience, piety and servitude to Allah,” he said.

Meanwhile, he prayed for those who lost the opportunity to perform Haj — the fifth pillar of Islam — this year due to the Covid-19 epidemic, to be able to perform the pilgrimage next year.

He also expressed confidence that Muslims would accept this situation with full of contentment and patience, describing it as a noble sacrifice in the eyes of Allah.

“Celebrate Aidiladha in moderation as required by the Shari’ah and appreciate the true meaning of sacrifice during Aidiladha this time. Without despair, let us together pray to Allah SWT that the Covid-19 epidemic ends soon.

“Indeed, the help and mercy of Allah is readily available to His pious servants. So let us increase our piety (to Allah) and pray to Him. Hopefully, our prayers are answered and we emerge victorious,” he said.

Muhyiddin ended his speech by wishing Hari Raya Aidiladha to all Muslims in Malaysia. — Bernama