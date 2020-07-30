Jempol man attacks wife with parang after quarrel over divorce

JEMPOL, July 30 — A 36-year-old woman was badly injured after she was slashed with a parang by her husband who disagreed with her decision to file for a divorce, in an incident at St Helier Estate, Bahau, here, yesterday.

Jempol district police chief Supt Mohd Khairiel Mohd Arif said the police received an emergency call from a medical assistant from St Helier Estate Clinic at about 7.40am, informing that the victim, covered in blood, was lying in the drain at the back of her house.

In a statement today, he said the rubber tapper and her 39-year-old husband went to file for divorce in Bahau on Tuesday but an argument broke out soon after they returned home, as the suspect was dissatisfied with his wife’s decision to divorce from him.

Yesterday, the couple argued again at the back of their house when the suspect accused his wife of having an affair with another man but the victim denied this.

“Her husband then picked up a short parang from the backyard and slashed his wife on the left side of the neck several times, and the victim used her hands to ward off the attack.

“The man pushed her into the drain and their third daughter, aged 11, who saw the incident rushed to get a neighbour’s help,” said Mohd Khairiel.

The neighbour then informed the clinic and the medical assistant came to the victim’s house.

The victim suffered severe injuries including a broken arm and is being treated at the emergency ward of the Tuanku Ampuan Najihah Hospital, Kuala Pilah.

“The suspect has been arrested and the investigation is ongoing under Section 326 of the Penal Code,” he said. — Bernama