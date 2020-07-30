Don’t break quarantine order, Penang CM reminds returnees

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said those under surveillance (PUS) should not negate the country’s efforts to fight Covid-19 with their irresponsible behaviour. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, July 30 — Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow has reminded those returning from overseas to fully abide by the quarantine order and not to venture out into public places.

Chow said these persons under surveillance (PUS) should not negate the country’s efforts to fight Covid-19 with their irresponsible behaviour.

“So it is clear that anyone with the PUS tag is breaking the law if found in public places, outside quarantine centres like hotels or their homes.

“In Kedah a new cluster emerged recently because a PUS violated the stay-home order and went to a shop. Cases of infection have been detected because some people did not strictly abide by the quarantine or isolation order,” he told a press conference here today.

Chow was commenting on a viral photograph showing a woman violating her home surveillance order by being present outside a bank in Jalan Ong Yi How, Butterworth yesterday, an incident which has created public anxiety over the possible spread of Covid-19.

Chow said the compulsory 14-day quarantine for returnees is important to prevent the spread of the coronavirus through imported infections.

He said that as of last week, 560 people had returned to Penang via international flights from Singapore, Medan and Taipei.

“Based on information, more flights can be expected from these three locations. Each flight normally has 10 to 20 passengers. We hope all protocols will be observed,” he added. — Bernama